Former Miami Hurricanes, Nebraska, FIU RB Ajay Allen Transferring To Tulsa
The Ajay Allen experience at FIU was short-lived as he entered the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag on Friday and about ten minutes later, signed with Tulsa, per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Allen, who was a big ticket get out of the transfer portal for head coach Willie Simmons and his staff made previous stops at Nebraska and the University of Miami before landing on his third school. He's ran for 734 yards and nine touchdowns between his two stops.
At the beginning of spring camp, Allen told the media that he just "wanted a fair opportunity and a restart." He also expressed interest in remaining in Florida, so FIU was the place he chose.
Throughout camp, running backs had a lot of the reps split between them, primarily Allen, Kejon Owens and Devonte Lyons. FIU's staff called al three of them "starting running backs."
Allen's departure now leaves the FIU running back room with redshirt senior Kejon Owens and redshirt freshman Devonte Lyons leading the way. Sterling Joseph, an incoming freshman from Miami Edison will join the team in the summer and is expected to now be a major contributor.
As for Tulsa, they get a running back with plenty of power conference experience and he is about six hours from his hometown of Monroe, Louisiana.
Last season, the Golden Hurricane posted a 3-9 record and fired head coach Kevin Wilson. Tulsa's rushing offense ranked 10th in the American Athletic Conference, averaging 151.1 rushing yards per game. The Golden Hurricane are now under the leadership of Tre Lamb, hired as head coach in December 2024.