Former Miami Hurricanes, Nebraska, FIU RB Ajay Allen Transferring To Tulsa

Ex-FIU, Miami and Nebraska running back Ajay Allen has signed with Tulsa, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @cbssports/@247sports.



Former four-star recruit who ran for 551 yards at Miami the last two seasons.https://t.co/10Sz3YwNKg https://t.co/4pDm9G0wYU pic.twitter.com/6La9CpJGkw