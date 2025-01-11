Memphis Running Back Mario Anderson Jr. Wins 2025 Hula Bowl Offensive MVP
Saturday's 2025 Hula Bowl was mostly a showcase of strong defense, as a number of college football standouts used the opportunity to boost their chances of being selected in April's NFL Draft. Team Aina beat Team Kai in Orlando by a final score of 10-3.
A few moments after Carson-Newman defensive back Major Williams intercepted Hunter Dekkers deep in Team Kai territory, Memphis running back Mario Anderson Jr. scored the only touchdown of the day with a three-yard run into the end zone. This gave Team Aina their seven-point lead. Anderson was named the game's offensive MVP for his work, while Williams earned defensive MVP honors.
"I'm just thankful to be out here and come out and compete with the best of the best guys. Shoutout to the o-line. Can't do nothing without them boys. They was grounding and pounding all week long, man. I'm just thankful to be out here and come out here and compete," Anderson said postgame.
Asked about what helped him get better this week, Anderson noted "really just the one-on-ones, the meetings with Coach G, and the mental reps and the mental aspect of everything and seeing how it is from an NFL point of view."
The 5'9" 208-pound South Carolina transfer played his final college season with the Tigers in 2024, earning a First-Team All-AAC nod with 236 carries for 1362 yards, and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also added 52 catches for 312 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
CBS Sports Network is currently scheduled to air a recording of the game on Monday morning at 3 AM ET, per the network's broadcast schedule available through YouTube TV.
