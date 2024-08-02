Memphis Running Back Sutton Smith Lone AAC Representative on Hornung Award Watch List
The Paul Hornung award is presented each year to the most versatile player in college football. The award's 2024 watch list was released Thursday by the Louisville Sports Commission, which included 48 players from across FBS.
The lone name from the American Athletic Conference on the list is Memphis junior running back and kick returner Sutton Smith.
Playing in all 13 of Memphis' games this past season, Smith carried 63 times for 305 yards with two touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 21 kickoffs for 509 yards. Smith finished second in the AAC with an average of 24.2 yards per kick return.
Smith is one of the veteran players expected to make an impact for the Tigers this season, who are the favorites to win the AAC.
The winner of the Hornung Award is usually announced at the end of the college football season.