Navy Football Picks Up 13 All-AAC Preseason Nods From Prominent CFB Expert
The annual release of Phil Steele's college football preview magazine brings CFB fans across the country hope for a promising campaign. That's certainly the case for fans of Navy football.
Steele named 13 Navy players to his various All-AAC teams in his newly released preview magazine for the upcoming season. The only AAC school with more nominations in that department was Memphis with 15. Rice was in third place with 12.
Navy had four first-team selections: senior offensive tackle Connor McMahon, senior linebacker Colin Ramos, senior safety Rayuan Lane and senior punter Riley Riethman. Ramos and Riethman were both First-Team All-AAC last fall, while Lane was named to the third team.
Junior defensive end Justin Reed, senior corner Dashaul Peele and senior punt returner Amin Hassan were named to the second team. Peele was Honorable Mention All-AAC last year.
Junior fullback Alex Tecza, junior snipe Eli Heidenreich (as a wide receiver) and junior nose guard Landon Robinson were named to the third team.
Senior guard Javan Bouton, sophomore kick returner Tyler Bradley and sophomore long snapper Rayne Fry were named to the fourth team.
Navy enter their second season under head coach Brian Newberry in 2024. Newberry led the Midshipmen to a 5-7 record in 2023. They will begin their season in Annapolis on August 31 against Bucknell at Noon, broadcast on CBS Sports Network.