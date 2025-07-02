Navy's Blake Horvath Leads G5 Quarterbacks, Rated 90 Overall in College Football 26
Expectations for Blake Horvath are high in 2025.
We are just a week away from EA Sports College Football 26, but certain player ratings have already come out. Navy star quarterback Blake Horvath received his rating: A 90 overall.
Last year, Horvath was rated as a 73 overall at the release of College Football 25. Despite the low ranking though, Horvath proved why he truly deserved to be rated way higher. He led Navy to their best season in years, going 10-3. They won their rivalry game over Army and even beat Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Horvath tore defenses up with his dual threat ability, making the case to be one of the best in the country. In the air, he threw for 1,353 yards and 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions. But on the ground, he was even better. Horvath ran for 1,254 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground. Putting his numbers together, Horvath had 2,607 yards and 30 touchdowns, while leading his team to an incredible season.
Horvath ranks eighth in the country for quarterbacks. He is also the only Group of Five quarterback listed in the top 20.
Next season, Horvath will have another chance to make history. Navy is favored in their first eight games of the season, taking on teams that could be considered underpowered compared to a dual-threat star like Horvath. However, the last few games will be a challenge. They will have to take on Notre Dame, USF, Memphis, and Army, four opponents that will likely present a significant challenge to Brian Newberry's squad.
With his experience, ability, and leadership, Horvath knows how to win when it matters, and could give all four teams a shot. With a possible 8-0 start, Horvath and the Midshipmen will be confident, and ready to pounce upon a challenge.