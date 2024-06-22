New Memphis QB Announces Commitment With Rapper Quavo on Instagram Live
When quarterback Antwann Hill committed to the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, he did so with the help of a famous face.
Quavo (the stage name of Quavious Marshall), founding member of the group Migops, offered his congratulations when joining Hill's Instagram live stream where he formally announced his intention to play for the Tigers, thanking his friends, families, and coaches.
"Congratulations, my boy, you know I'm proud of you," Quavo remarked, while wishing Hill good luck in his upcoming senior high school season and beyond.
A product of Houston County High School near Warner Robbins, Georgia, Hill was a four-star prospect and is the highest-rated quarterback commit in Memphis' history, per 247Sports.
Quavo himself is a former high school standout in the state of Georgia. At one point, he held Georgia High School record for completions in a game with 28 for Berkmar High School.
Migos were nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2018 and won Favorite Duo/Group at the 2018 American Music Awards.
Video Below: