North Texas Football Hires TCU Staffer As New General Manager
North Texas has added former Houston and TCU staffer Raj Murti as the program’s new general manager.
The move is set to make Murti one of the nation’s youngest personnel directors, as the rise of bolstering support staff across college athletics continues.
The move was first reported by Sam Khan of The Athletic as the 23-year-old Murti joins the Mean Green after spending the past year at TCU as assistant director of player personnel.
Murti has had a rapid ascension after starting his career as a recruiting assistant for Houston football during his time as a student at the university.
Under then-head coach Dana Holgerson, Murti’s role was focused on evaluating and recruiting athletes from the Dallas/Fort-Worth area and oversee all defensive recruits for Houston football.
He would later be promoted to the role of assistant director of player personnel before joining TCU in the same role.
Murti joins Northern Iowa’s Owen Chandler as the youngest general managers in Division I football.
North Texas went 6-7 last season under Eric Morris and fell in the First Responder Bowl. Morris is entering his third season as Mean Green head coach, where he’s amassed an 11-14 record.