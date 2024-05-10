North Texas HC Eric Morris Makes Intriguing Statement On Geographic Rivalries
One of the tragedies of conference realignment at all levels of college football has been the loss, or at least minimization, of many of the game's regional rivalries, In-state rivals that used to depend on annual meetings now have to squeeze many such games in between conference opponents hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of miles away.
Speaking to Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football for a piece about a potential split between the FBS power conferences and the rest of FBS, North Texas head coach Eric Morris noted that regional rivalry games could return to a more regular frequency, if that situation comes to pass. Putting the G5 in their own subdivision could allow them to reshape conferences to their own liking, or at least have more control over scheduling. In Morris' opinion, it may even lead to more fan excitement that their current place in the American Athletic Conference.
“I know people at North Texas will be more juiced if we’re playing Rice, UTSA, Texas State, UTEP, and Sam [Houston] opposed to flying to Charlotte or East Carolina,” Morris said. “Why are we flying to Charlotte this year but not playing Rice? We could be in a conference with Texas State and UTEP and the rest of the regional schools to get back to what college football is about.”
In actuality, North Texas does not fly to Charlotte this season, but do have other exceptionally long trips for conference games on the schedule. The Mean Green travel to Boca Raton to play Florida Atlantic on October 12 and to Philadelphia on November 30. Morris will also get the chance to beat in-state opponents three times in 2024 with contests against Stephen F. Austin, Texas Tech, and UTSA.
For now, all FBS teams are competing for the same national title with 2024 marking the first season that one G5 team is guaranteed to make the playoff. North Texas' first opportunity to build a resume good enough to be that team will be August 31 at South Alabama.