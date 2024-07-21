RECRUITING: 3-Star California QB Seth Shigg Commits To Army
Army football's 2025 recruiting class has now reached 50 reported verbal commitments after adding some Southern California talent this week.
Quarterback Seth Shigg announced his commitment to West Point via X with the caption "looking forward to the next chapter."
The quarterback comes from Chaminade High School in the West Hills area of Los Angeles. 247Sports gave Shigg a three-star rating. With a player rating of 85, Shigg becomes the highest-rated recruit in Jeff Monken's latest class. He is also the third QB to commit to Army this cycle.
A 5'10" and 176-pound prospect, Shigg chose Army over scholarship offers from Air Force, Florida Atlantic, Navy, and UNLV.
Per his MaxPreps page, Shigg threw ten touchdowns and rushed for 11 last season.
Shigg's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights below.