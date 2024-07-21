G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: 3-Star California QB Seth Shigg Commits To Army

Joe Londergan

Nov 4, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a Army Black Knights helmet during the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 4, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a Army Black Knights helmet during the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Army football's 2025 recruiting class has now reached 50 reported verbal commitments after adding some Southern California talent this week.

Quarterback Seth Shigg announced his commitment to West Point via X with the caption "looking forward to the next chapter."

RELATED: Vegas Lineman Daniel Boyd Commits To Fresno State Football For 2025

The quarterback comes from Chaminade High School in the West Hills area of Los Angeles. 247Sports gave Shigg a three-star rating. With a player rating of 85, Shigg becomes the highest-rated recruit in Jeff Monken's latest class. He is also the third QB to commit to Army this cycle.

A 5'10" and 176-pound prospect, Shigg chose Army over scholarship offers from Air Force, Florida Atlantic, Navy, and UNLV.

Per his MaxPreps page, Shigg threw ten touchdowns and rushed for 11 last season.

RELATED: Boise State Football Lands Tight End Carter Kuchenbuch For 2025

Shigg's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights below.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/AAC