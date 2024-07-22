RECRUITING: FAU Targeting Son of Former Tom Herman Pupil, Ohio State Standout
For the class of 2031, the Florida Atlantic's recruiting staff are hoping to get a jump on the competition. This week, Tom Herman's staff offered a scholarship to Ohio sixth grader Landon Miller, son of former Ohio State quarterback/wide receiver Braxton Miller. The offer is Miller's first.
Braxton Miller racked up awards in five seasons as a Buckeye from 2011 to 2015, including two Big Ten Most Valuable Player and two Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year awards, A shoulder injury prompted his move from quarterback to wide receiver for his final college season. He then spent four seasons in the NFL.
Herman was Ohio State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for three seasons, beginning in 2012, culminating in their national championship win over Oregon at the end of the 2014 season. Herman then spent two seasons as the head coach of Houston, followed by four seasons as the head coach of Texas.
Herman enters his second season as the Owls' head coach in 2024. Their season begins on Friday, August 30 in Big Ten country at Michigan State.