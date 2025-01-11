G5 Football Daily

TRANSFER PORTAL: FAU Football Lands Rutgers D-Linemen, Canadian Twins Tyclean & Tycoolhill Luman

Joe Londergan

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls helmets on the bench during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
The Florida Atlantic Owls added two Power Four defensive linemen this week with the commitments of twin brothers Tyclean & Tycoolhill Luman. The twins announced their commitment ot FAU in a joint Instagram post on Friday.

Tyclean & Tycoolhill Luman commit to Florida Atlantic
From the Instagram pages of Tyclean & Tycoolhill Luman

Originally from Montreal, Canada, the Luman brothers were both three-star recruits (247Sports) and two of the top-100 edge rushers in the country coming out of Miami Norland High School. The twins combined for 20 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in their senior high school season.

Neither appeared in a game for Rutgers as true freshman in 2024. Both brothers measure in at 6'3" with Tyclean listed at 254 pounds and Tycoolhill listed at 259.

The FAU defense totaled 17 sacks in 2024, second-fewest in the American Athletic Conference, allowing 30.3 points and 416.7 yards per game.

Former Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley will coach his first game as FAU's head coach on August 30 at Maryland.

Joe Londergan
Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

