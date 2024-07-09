Tulane Football: 4 Most Intriguing Games on the 2024 Schedule
Jon Sumrall takes over a Tulane program that Willie Frtiz left for the head coach job at Houston in 2024. Fortunately for the former Troy leader, he has plenty of weapons left over and several more have joined through the transfer portal. Namely, running back Makhi Hughes returns after an All-AAC performance and the AAC Rookie of the Year award last season.
The Green Wave's performance after an 11-3 2023 campaign may not actually dip that much in the first season of the new regime. However, they'll have to be ready for a schedule that's especially brutal at the beginning and includes the AAC favorite at the very end, once again. These matchups on Tulane's 2024 schedule standout as particularly important or interesting.
Kansas State Wildcats - September 7
Tulane have actually won both of their previous meetings with Kansas State, including an upset win in 2022 on the way to the Green Wave's Cotton Bowl berth/win. Kansas State are a fairly strong team, but they will have quite a bit of youth in key positions who may not be ready for a hostile crowd on a humid September Saturday in New Orleans.
@ Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns - September 21
It's optimistic to think that Tulane finishes their non-conference schedule, which includes this road battle as well as K-State and a trip to Oklahoma at 2-2. Arguments over cheap beer aside, a road win over an in-state rival always looks good on a postseason resume.
South Florida Bulls - September 28
Tulane and USF did not meet last year. As a result, Tulane fans did not have an in-person opportunity to see just how much the Bulls have improved under Alex Golesh, who took them to 7-6 after four total wins in the previous three seasons. With it still being somewhat early in the season, Tulane will need to be tuned up by this point.
Memphis Tigers - November 28
The Tigers are the pick by several national outlets and writers to claim the College Football Playoff's G5 representative. In order to do that, though, the Tigers are likely going to have to get through AAC play unscathed. Spoiling that potential run would likely be a major point of pride for Tulane.