UConn Football Finish Best Season in 17 Years With Fenway Bowl Upset Over UNC
Going into UConn's second bowl game under Jim Mora, the Huskies had yet to beat a Power Conference foe after four tries in 2024. That changed with Saturday's Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston.
Led by quarterback Joe Fagnano, UConn blew out the North Carolina Tar Heels by a final score of 27-14 and will have their highest win total since 2007. This also marks the program's first bowl win since 2009.
Huskies Offense Dominates All The Way Through
A UConn offense that averaged 32.3 points per game in the regular season lived up to that standard on Saturday morning. Quarterback Joe Fagnano led the way completing 16 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, running back Mel Brown ran for 96 yards on 11 carries. Cam Edwards punched in the Huskies' only rushing touchdown of the game. He finished with 74 rushing yards on 17 attempts.
Despite entering the transfer portal, wide receiver Skyler Bell played in the bowl game and hauled in three receptions for 77 yards and a 38-yard touchdown reception. Senior TJ Sheffield caught five passes for 31 yards.
UConn Defense Limits run game, adds pressure
Leading up to the Fenway Bowl, UConn's defense allowed 359.1 yards of offense per game. Although the Tar Heels have the seventh-best scoring offense and total offense in the ACC, they are a different team, losing over ten players to the transfer portal following Mack Brown's hiring. The losses from the portal showed on Saturday morning.
Although North Carolina had the top rushing offense in the ACC this year, UConn limited them to under 100 rushing yards on Saturday. Caleb Hood led the way with 78 rushing yards and a passing touchdown in wildcat formation.
After UNC starting quarterback Jacolby Criswell went down with an injury, interim head coach Freddie Kitchens had to rely on freshman Michael Meridinger. This was the Florida native's debut game and he struggled, completing nine passes for 86 yards and one interception. He was also sacked four times.
The UConn defense was exceptional all day, adding ten total tackles for loss and forcing UNC to go 0-for-9 on third downs.
