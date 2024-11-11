3 Names To Watch in Kennesaw State Football's Head Coach Search
Following the surprising dismissal of Brian Bohanon after being the program’s first and only head coach in 10 seasons of play, Kennesaw State are now in the market for a new head coach.
As the Owls are winding down their first FBS season, here is a look at a few names who could be a good fit for the burgeoning program in Suburban Atlanta.
Kenny Baker – Texas Defensive Line Coach
The first name on this list is an intriguing one.
Texas defensive line coach Kenny Baker is considered a rising star in the coaching field and has strong ties to the Peach State.
A native of an Atlanta suburb in Cartersville, Ga, Baker spent five seasons coaching at Mercer before moving on to UT-Chattanooga, Western Kentucky and a stint with the Miami Dolphins before landing at Texas this season.
Baker recruiting ties to Georgia could pay immediate dividends and from a salary perspective, the Owls could provide an intriguing offer financially that would at least be worth a listen.
Will Healy – Georgia State Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach
Despite being two months shy of his 40th birthday, Will Healy is already a 15-year coaching veteran with two head coaching stops on his resume.
Healy did an outstanding job at Austin Peay before getting the Charlotte job and guided the program to their first bowl game.
While Healy’s stint in the Queen City didn’t necessarily end will, a couple of seasons away from a head coaching job with an opportunity to grow as a coach should have served Healy well.
Alex Atkins – Former Florida State offensive coordinator
Understandably, the name of a coach who was fired during this cycle doesn’t seem like the most attractive of names.
However, former Florida State offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins was considered one of the fastest risers as an assistant coach, before the Seminoles' complete collapse this season.
Atkins’ name was part of recent coaching searches at South Florida and Charlotte and would have an opportunity to build from the ground up at Kennesaw State.
