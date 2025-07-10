5 Breakout Players To Watch in Conference USA Football in 2025
The countdown till the end of the offseason is nearing as Conference USA’s Media Days will take place on July 22 from Frisco, Texas – which will mark the first formal event for the newest incarnation of the league, now standing at 12 member programs.
The 2025 college football season is less than 50 days away as Western Kentucky and Sam Houston State kickoff the Conference USA slate from Houchens-Smith Stadium.The 2025 league slate opens on Saturday, September 13.
This feature runs down the list of five players to keep an eye on as potential breakout stars in CUSA.
Tyson Helton and Western Kentucky have been among the most prolific offenses in the nation for nearly a half-decade and their latest addition at the quarterback spot should keep the Hilltoppers as dangerous as ever.
FIU returns starting quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who is primed for a breakout season in his third year as the team’s QB1.
New additions to the league in Delaware and Missouri State also feature talents to keep an eye on.
Here’s the list of five to watch for the upcoming year in CUSA.
1. Maverick McIvor – Quarterback: Western Kentucky
A transfer from Abilene Christian, McIvor threw for 8,012 yards and 63 touchdowns over the previous three seasons. 2025 will be McIvor's seventh season of college football and should be an ideal system fit for what Tyson Helton runs in Bowling Green.
2. Keyone Jenkins – Quarterback: Florida International
Jenkins has been up and down at FIU over the past two seasons. However, it's clear that if FIU want to find immediate success under new head coach Willie Fritz, they'll need their quarterback to be their star after Jenkins threw for 22 touchdowns and 2557 yards with eight interceptions in 2024.
3. Caleb Fauria – Tight End: Delaware
A former Colorado tight end, Fauria has found a fit at Delaware. The 6'5" 243-pounder had just 12 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown last season for Ryan Carty's Blue Hens, but should be a much bigger part of the offense in 2025.
4. Davon Townley – Defensive Line: Missouri State
Transferring in from Penn State prior to last season, Townley was a contributor off the bench for Missouri State with 13 total tackles, 4 solos, 2.5 tackles for loss. The 6'6" 275-pounder is expected to be a starter this year as the Bears play ther firs season in FBS.
5. JeRico Washington – Cornerback: Kennesaw State
Washington started every game for Kennesaw State last season as a redshirt freshman, quickly becoming one of the Owls' main defensive contributors. He finished the year with two interceptions, a fumble recover, and three forced fumbles, along with 43 tackles and eight pass breakups.