8 Conference USA Players Named To Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
On Wednesday, Conference USA announced that eight players were added to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. Those players are TJ Finley, Kaidon Salter, Holden Willis, Ife Adeyi, Josiah Miamen, Clay Webb, Shiyazh Pete and Maurice Westmoreland.
Salter, who was recently named CUSA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year is returning after a season where he led the Flames to an undefeated regular season, Conference USA championship victory and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl against the Oregon Ducks. After entering the portal, Salter withdrew his name and decided to stick around.
TJ Finley transferred from Texas State to join the pass-heavy offense in Western Kentcuky. Finley was recently named to Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and Davey O' Brien Award watch lists. Last season, Finley threw for 3,439 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Those were all career highs for Finley as it's the first time in his career that he plays in all 13 games of a season.
The only tight end to make it onto the watch list was Florida International's Josiah Miamen. Last season, Miamen saw 11 games of action where he hauled in 14 receptions for 156 yards. This offseason, Miamen has seen limited action due to injuries, but is expected to be ready for the start of the season. The last Panther to make the watch list was Tyrese Chambers in 2022.
UTEP's Maurice Westmoreland is the only defensive player to make the watch list. Last season, he posted 37 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, 7.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. He is one of the only players that stuck around when the Miners hired Scotty Walden to become the next head coach.
Two wide receivers made the watch list as well. Middle Tennesse State's Holden Willis and Sam Houston Sate wideout Ife Adeyi. Last season, Willis hauled in 46 receptions for 697 yards and five touchdowns while Adeyi had seven receptions for 74 yards.
The two offensive lineman to make the list were Jacksonville State's Clay Webb and Shiyazh Pete from New Mexico State. Webb was named a preseason All-American by USA Today and The Sporting News.
The 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl is scheduled for February 1, 2025 in Mobile, Alabama.