Conference USA Bowl Confidence Index Revealed Ahead of 2025 Season
On Friday, Conference USA revealed its first ever Bowl Confidence Index list, featuring all 12 teams.
In a statement released Friday, a CUSA spokesperson noted "Rather than ranking teams from one through twelve, voters will now select the teams they believe will qualify for a bowl game. This fresh format avoids some of the challenges that came with the traditional media poll, such as roster turnover and new members adjusting to the league. It also complements our existing preseason individual awards and offers fans a broader look at teams with postseason potential."
Western Kentucky - 100%
Western Kentucky's offense will likely be one of the top-scoring units in the conference once again. Last season, the Hilltoppers averaged 24.9 points per game, the third-best mark in the conference. With Jacksonville State and Liberty both undergoing some major changes to their offense, the Hilltoppers could take advantage under Abilene Christian transfer QB Maverick McIvor, who threw for 3,828 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.
Liberty - 100%
There's a high degree of confidence that the Flames will find six wins for the seventh consecutive season. Last season, incoming quarterback transfer from Coastal Carolina, Ethan Vasko threw for 2,110 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Along with the departure of running back Cooley, they lost their backup running back Billy Lucas. Liberty brought in Georgia Tech transfer Evan Dickens and Marquise Henderson from Clemson to help fill that hole in the offense.
Jacksonville State - 91.67%
Despite losing most of their team, new head coach Charles Kelly attacked the transfer portal, bringing in a total of 23 transfers, including quarterback Gavin Wimsatt from Kentucky, TCU running back Cam Cook and on the defense side of the ball, he brought in safety Trevor Woods from Colorado and Caleb Nix from Clemson.
Louisiana Tech - 75%
The Louisiana Tech hype continues to mount as they return quarterback Evan Bullock who appeared in 12 games, starting ten of them. He threw for 2,104 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs had the best total defense in the conference and ranked towards the top of the country in that category as well.
Sam Houston State - 45.83%
Sam Houston does return their quarterback (Hunter Watson) for the 2025 season, but lost plenty of pieces, primarily on defense, as well as their head coach. They added 27 transfers, but certainly lack incoming freshmen for the upcoming season. On the downside, they do not return their top running back and wide receiver from last season. It'll be interesting to see if the Bearkats can once again make a bowl game.
UTEP - 41.67%
One of the dark horse teams in the conference are the UTEP Miners, who following the 2025-26 athletics season, will head to the Mountain West. In year-two under head coach Scotty Walden, the Miners have the top two wide receivers in Conference USA with the return of Kenny Odom Jr. and Kam Thomas. Through the transfer portal, they added former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and return starter from last season, Sklyer Locklear.
FIU - 37.50%
The Panthers have a tough non-conference schedule, highlighted by Penn State and UConn, the way the season goes will be extremely telling with how they come out of the non-con stretch. The Panthers do return their backfield duo of Keyone Jenkins and Kejon Owens, but will look completely different on the offensive line, but definetly found some potential upgrades through the portal. Defensively, cornerback Brian Blades II will be the top name to watch. The addition of Olasunkonmi Agunloye from Marshall along with returner Quaylen Hill will be fun to watch as the two interior defensive lineman.
Delaware - 29.17%
The first of two new schools to join the conference from the FCS, are the Delaware Blue Hens. After a great finish to their time at the FCS level, they come to the FBS with surprisingly high expectations to play spoiler given they are not eligible to make a bowl game or conference championship game. The only way they can qualify for a bowl game is if there are no enough bowl eligible teams.
Middle Tennessee - 25%
Middle Tennessee State has a great draw for the first time in what feels like years. They will take on both of the new teams, Kennesaw State, who struggled last season and New Mexico State, which is the third-lowest-rated team on the bowl index. Nick Vattiato and receiver Myles Butler will lead the Blue Raiders' offense in 2025. The offensive line remains a question, as well as their defense.
New Mexico State - 25%
The New Mexico State Aggies added new offensive coordinator David Yost, who was previosuly at FIU and now have Logan Fife expected to be their starting quarterback. There are still some questions regarding the remainder of the roster, but the Aggies added 21 players through the transfer portal, plenty from the power conference level.
Kennesaw State - 16.67%
Although Kennesaw State returns the most production amongst Conference USA, they are still seen as one of the teams least likely to make a bowl game. New head coach Jerry Mack will likely go with Georgia Southern transfer Dexter Williams II as his starting quarterback, but aside from that, there are questions all over the field. Wide receiver Christian Moss will be a nice deep threat for Williams, but defensively, there is a lot left to be desired.
Missouri State - 12.50%
Coming in with a 12.5% chance of making a bowl game in 2025 are the Missouri State Bears, another CUSA newcomer. Although they return quarterback Jacob Clark and bring in running back Shomari Lawrence from FIU, this is a team that historically has struggled. There are plenty of questions with the offensive line. Defensively, in their first season at the FBS level will be interesting to see how long it takes them to adapt.