Conference USA Football: Post-Spring Power Rankings
While the offseason is still very much in full swing, the countdown till the 2025 college football season is on as we’re less than 100 days until Western Kentucky and Sam Houston State kickoff the Conference USA slate from Houchens-Smith Stadium.
As has been the case throughout college football, there has been plenty of player movement, which leads to CUSA being up for grabs from top to bottom in the league.
Let’s take a look at our first set of offseason power rankings, which takes a look at each program in CUSA.
1. Western Kentucky
This may be somewhat of a controversial pick. Yes, the Hilltoppers lost trigger-man Caden Veltkamp at quarterback, as the Bowling Green native heads to join former WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley at Florida Atlantic. However, Tyson Helton has done a masterful job of navigating the transfer portal over his time as head coach. Keep an eye on transfer quarterback Maverick McIvor, who was one of the top signal-caller at the FCS level.
2. Liberty
The Flames are coming off what some would consider a down season. The Kaidon Salter era in Lynchburg is done as the multi-year starter takes his talents to Colorado. However, Jamey Chadwell returns over 65% of last season’s production and should be in the mix for a conference title.
3. Sam Houston State
The architect of last year’s 10-win team in head coach K.C. Keeler is gone, but expect the Bearkats to build upon last year's success. Quarterback Hunter Watson is back, but first-year head coach Phil Longo will look to retool a defense that ranked among the top-25 in the nation in scoring defense.
4. Jacksonville State
Rich Rodriguez departs Jax State for another go-around at West Virginia, as longtime college assistant Charles Kelly gets his first crack at a head coaching gig. It’s going to be a tall task to replace quarterback Tyler Huff and running back Tre Stewart, who accounted for nearly 3,100 yards on the ground last season.
5. Middle Tennessee
Middle Tennessee head coach Derek Mason was brought in to try and guide the Blue Raiders to new heights, after the lengthy stay of former MTSU head man Rick Stockstill. Mason went 3-9 in 2024 and now is seeking to get the Blue Raiders to their first bowl game since 2022. Mason should have success tapping into his strong ties in the area, in his effort to rebuild the team.
6. Kennesaw State
After the surprising dismissal of former head coach Brian Bohannon, Jerry Mack comes in for his first year with the Owls. The Owls came on strong down the stretch of last year, falling in overtime in consecutive weeks before upending FIU. Mack will be aided by seeing over 70% of last year’s production returning.
7. Florida International
After three seasons of 4-8 records under Mike MacIntyre, Willie Simmons finally gets his shot at the FBS ranks. The former Florida A&M head coach interviewed for the Panthers’ role in 2022 and is seeking to tap into the vast resources of talent in South Florida. Arguably his biggest win has been retaining starting quarterback Keyone Jenkins, but Jenkins will be pushed by other quarterbacks brought in. The Panthers are seeking their first bowl bid since 2019, when Butch Davis guided FIU to the Cameilla Bowl – and have been searching for the level of success Davis brought the program when he led the team to three consecutive bowl appearances (2017-2019).
8. Louisiana Tech
In some ways, it feels like now or never for Sonny Cumbie in Ruston. Cumbie has had to try and navigate the transfer portal and find a steady quarterback for the Bulldogs. They should be better in 2025 as Cumbie steadies the ship.
9. UTEP
Entering his second season as UTEP’s head coach, Scotty Walden managed to secure one of the top-ranked high school recruiting classes in the league. Now, the question is can he quickly turn the young Miners into winners?
10. NM State
Tony Sanchez is very familiar with the landscape at New Mexico State, his alma mater. Last year was a bit of a wash, seeing as Sanchez had to replace stars Diego Pavia and Eli Stowers. Like Kennesaw State and Liberty, NM State returns a big chunk of production, which should provide several building blocks.
11. Delaware
The Blue Hens are one of two clubs joining CUSA from the FCS ranks this year. For that reason, Delaware might have some trouble adjusting to FBS competition. Then again, maybe not. Head coach Ryan Carty is 26-11 in three seasons leading his alma mater with two playoff trips - it would have been three, if not for the FBS transition rule that kept Delaware out of the postseason.
12. Missouri State
After putting together eight wins in their final FCS season, the Bears have a tough test for a schedule in their first FBS campaign. They'll open up at USC, then take a trip to Sun Belt champions Marshall (who will admittedly be rebuilding), then come home to host an ACC foe in SMU..