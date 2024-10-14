Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 8
1. Liberty
2. Sam Houston State
3. Western Kentucky
4. Jacksonville State
5. Florida International
6. La Tech
7. Middle Tennessee State
8. NM State
9. Kennesaw State
10. UTEP
RELATED: AP POLL: Boise State Football Up To #15, Army & Navy Crack Top 25
There’s a lot of football to be played between now and the final week of the season when Liberty and Sam Houston State could be facing off for supremacy in Conference USA.
However, Liberty needed every bit of overtime to fend off a scrappy FIU team, who came back from a double-digit deficit to force overtime, but fell 31-24. They stay in the top-ranked spot and the Bearkats will return to the field after entering the bye week at 5-1
Western Kentucky continues to roll behind Caden Veltkamp and they remain in the number-three slot with a 44-17 win over UTEP, as Veltkamp threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns.
Jax State could have possibly moved ahead of the Hilltoppers, but I’ll keep them in the four spot after the Gamecocks won 54-13 over NM State. Quarterback Tyler Huff’s three total scores helped Jax State cruise to the win.
Lastly, La Tech moves up to the sixth-place spot with a much-needed win over NM State where Sonny Cumbie’s got five TD passes from freshman Evan Bullock.