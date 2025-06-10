Conference USA Football: Top 5 Tight Ends To Watch in 2025
The 2025 Conference USA football season is less than three months away.
With most of the league's top tight ends no longer in CUSAA, this list will highlight a couple returners, but also make a case for certain newcomers and banking on what they can do based on what they have already done.
Let's get into it:
1. Eli Finley - Louisiana Tech
Finley was named to Conference USA's all-conference honorable mentions team in a season where he caught 25 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns. Amongst the tight ends who made an all-conference team, Finley is the lone one remaining in the league in 2025.
What will stand out with Finley is his 6',6" 244 pound stature which allows him to be a good blocker, but in an offense that relies more on the pass, he will be a good target for redshirt sophomore Evan Bullock, who will likely be the Bulldogs' starting quarterback.
2. Gerard Bullock - Kennesaw State
With the loss of all-conference tight end Carson Kent, new Kennesaw State head coach Jerry Mack went into the transfer portal and brought in a couple names, with Bullock being one of them.
Last season at Tennessee State, Bullock hauled in 27 receptions for 232 yards and two touchdowns. At Kennesaw State, Dexter Williams looks set to be the starting quarterback in an offense that many expect to improve after a 2-10 record last season, the Owls' first in FBS.
3. Caleb Fauria - Delaware
The All-CAA third team selection stuck around for the Blue Hens' transition to Conference USA and will make this list. He caught 12 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown this past season. Prior to his time at Delaware, he played for the Colorado Buffaloes.
It'll be interesting to see what the Blue Hens look like when it comes to their quarterback situation, but Fauria will surely be one of the top targets this season along with their strong work through the transfer portal to bring in some more pass catchers. Putting Fauria third is more of a projection pick, assuming that 6'5" 240-pounder will break out after a strong first season under this Delaware offense.
4. Dallas Payne - FIU
Everything is in the making for Payne to break out for this FIU team under head coach Willie Simmons. Payne, who was at UAB last season and caught 17 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown, followed current FIU offensive coordinator Nick Coleman to FIU and will be fairly familiar with his system.
What brings Payne down to fourth on the list is that within the system that resembles an air raid in several ways, you aren't always sure if he will be the primary target and how much blocking he will have to do, rather than become an easy target for third-year starter Keyone Jenkins.
5. Jacob Jenkins - Liberty
Jenkins is coming off a strong year with the Flames, catching 10 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to his time at Liberty, he was with Costal Carolina with new Flames starter, Ethan Vasko.
The 6'3" Alabama native was an extremely versatile player in high school slotting out wide and at fullback in addition to tight end. Although the Flames once again have some nice wide receivers, having someone like Jenkins will be a great option to break out in 2025.