Delaware Football Looking Forward To First Conference USA Matchup
The Delaware Blue Hens are one of two new teams this year not just in Conference USA, but FBS football. On Tuesday, they took the stage at the Conference USA Kickoff event, meeting with the local/national media.
"Hopefully, we can bring a championship tradition from FCS to FBS on a little bit of a bigger stage," said Delaware head coach Ryan Carty. "I want to thank our administration and Conference USA for making this opportunity possible, thank our players, staff and fans for their unwavering support throughout a transition period and it's just an exciting time to be a Blue Hen and an honor to be leading any team representing the 302."
Carty's team will begin their season at home against their rivals, Delaware State, but will head down to Miami to take on the FIU Panthers in their first ever Conference USA matchup on Saturday, September 20 at 6:00 PM. It will mark the first-ever matchup between the two programs.
"Really excited about the opportunity to hop on the road right away and get to Pitbull Stadium and enjoy our time down there," said Carty. "Little concerned about the heat, but we'll be practicing in it and so we'll be alright. Just excited about the opportunity to showcase. Bring our travel party on the road to a different part of the country. I don't remember the last time we played a game in Florida. It certainly wasn't when I was the head coach, so things like that are just going to be an exciting part of this whole season."
In their final FCS season, the Blue Hens posted a 9-2 record, while FIU wrapped up their third straight 4-8 season, which concluded with the firing of head coach Mike MacIntyre and hiring of Willie Simmons.