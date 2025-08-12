Every Preseason Watchlist FIU Quarterback Keyone Jenkins Is On
Keyone "Lyghtz Out" Jenkins is going into his third season with the FIU Panthers, but first under new head coach Willie Simmons. After coming off a season where Jenkins completed 188 passes for 2,557 yards, 22 touchdowns against eight interceptions, the country is beginning to take notice and place Jenkins on several preseason watch lists for conference and national awards.
CUSA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Jenkins became the first ever FIU player in the Conference USA era to earn this award. He was one of two players on the FIU roster to be rewarded with a Preseason Player of the Year award. C'Quan Jnopierre was named Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year.
Davey O'Brien Award Preseason Watchlist
Jenkins was one of 11 non-Power Four quarterbacks to be named.
The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 49th Annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Walter Camp Preseason Player of the Year Watchlist
Jenkins is one just 12 players from the Group of Five conferences to earn this nomination.
Considered the "Father of American Football," Walter Camp introduced the play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side in 1880.
"We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation," Foundation president John Barbarotta said on the FIU press release. "This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football."
Maxwell Award Watchlist
Jenkins was one of two Conference USA players to be named to the Maxwell Award Watchlist. The other was Western Kentucky quarterback Maverick McIvor.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 11, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled Nov. 25. The winner of the 89th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 11. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 13, 2026, in Atlanta.
FIU will open the 2025 season on Friday, August 29 at home against Bethune-Cookman.