FIU Football: Eric Rivers Added To Biletnikoff Award Watch List
MIAMI, FL - For a fourth straight year, FIU has a wide receiver on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The most recent addition is redshirt junior Eric Rivers. In 2024, Rivers has hauled in 43 receptions for 876 yards and eight touchdown.
Prior to Rivers making the list, Tyrese Chambers made it in 2021 and 2022. Chambers set the record for most receiving yards in a single season by an FIU player in 2021. In 2023, Kris Mitchell was added to the list, breaking Chambers' record. Rivers is now on pace to break that same record
This season, the Panthers wide receiver leads Conference USA in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards per reception. In the Panthers win against the New Mexico State Aggies, Rivers broke the program's record for most receiving yards in a single game with 295 receiving yards. It was also the second-most receiving yards in a single game in FBS this season.
Rivers was recently named Conference USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week along with Jacksonville State's Tre Stewart. It marked the first time he received this honor.
The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation recently opened up a fan vote for the award.
FIU will travel to Jacksonville, Alabama to take on the Gamecocks on Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 PM ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
