FIU Football: Kicker Alejandro Prado Taking On An Unexpected Role
Going into the season, it seemed as if there was no competition at the starting kicker spot with senior Chase Gabriel set to return for his final season. After two games, Gabriel was unavailable for the Shula Bowl and FIU head coach would have to call on senior Alejandro Prado to take over both the kickoffs and field goals.
"I was excited, but I was also hurt," said Prado. "Chase [Gabriel] is a huge part of this program. Couldn't be here without him. He saved our butts a couple of times last year. It's some pretty big shoes to fill, but I want to try my best and keep him in our prayers."
Prado, a Miami native, spent the 2023 season at St. Thomas University where he went 9-12 on overall field goals. He also went 5/6 from 30-39 yards and 4/5 from 40-49 yards. He was named to the all-conference first team for his efforts
Despite the solid start to his career in the FCS, Prado noted the culture at FIU as a selling point in his decision to transfer.
"These guys are great. I've known a lot of these FIU guys since I got into college my freshman year. Lucas [Mathias] graduated and I saw an opportunity to take. Knew that I could get that starting spot, so got the call, transferred over and did what I had to."
The senior kicker would make his first FBS extra-point against Florida Atlantic. Prado also missed his first field goal that same game from the FAU 23-yard line. Since then, he only took one more field goal which was in the Panthers latest win over Louisiana Tech. He made a 25-yard field goal to give FIU a 17-10 lead.
"He's done really well," said FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre. "It's been fun to watch him do it. He's got an extremely strong leg and he's, handled it well. He missed his first one but bounced back after that. That's the key we always talk about. Get back up and go. He has a lot of confidence and a lot of power in his leg. We have a lot of confidence in him."
Prado and the Panthers travel to Lynchburg to take on the Flames on Tuesday. The game will be at 7:00 pm and can be streamed on CBS Sports Network.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
OFFICIAL: UTEP Announces Move To Mountain West Conference
Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 6
NFL Draft: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Projected To Houston Texans in Round 1