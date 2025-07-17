FIU Football Legend T.Y. Hilton Named To School's Hall of Fame
On Monday, FIU Athletics announced its second-ever Hall of Fame class. This class was voted on by a committee of five members who are either former student-athletes, employees, or well-known alumni who account for "more than 125 years of FIU Athletics experience."
“We are excited to celebrate the return of the FIU Athletics Hall of Fame with an extraordinary class," said Athletic Director Scott Carr in FIU's press release. "These five individuals exemplify the highest standards of athletic achievement and Panther pride. Each has left a lasting legacy on their program and on FIU Athletics as a whole. It’s a true honor to welcome them back to campus, where they will be formally enshrined later this year.”
Among the six members selected for the 2025 class, former FIU wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was one of them. He will be the first ever football player inducted into the Hall of Fame class.
"This moment means everything. Football is the game I've loved," Hilton said. "My teammates through my years here are bonds that will be forever kept, and being the first football player inducted to the Hall of Fame at a prestigious college gives the journey a forever meaning.”
Through his four years with the program, Hilton hauled 229 receptions for 3,531 yards and 24 touchdowns. On the special teams side, he had 2,855 kick return yards and four kick return touchdowns. He also had 614 punt return yards and two punt return touchdowns.
Hilton was named the 2008 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, 2010 Sun Belt Player of the Year, notched first-team Sun Belt all four years, holds the program's record for most receiving yards (3,531) and is the all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (24).
In his freshman year, FIU posted a 7-6 record, including its first-ever bowl appearance and win. It was a 34-32 win over Toledo in the Little Caesars Bowl. Hilton caught three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. Hilton also had the longest kickoff return in Pizza Bowl history, taking the kick 89 yards for his fourth-career kickoff return for touchdown.
The Indianapolis Colts selected Hilton in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He became just the fourth football player to be selected in the NFL Draft. Hilton went on to make four straight Pro Bowls and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2016, with 1,448 yards. The Colts legend went on to finish his NFL career with 638 receptions for 9,812 yards and 53 touchdowns.