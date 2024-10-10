FIU Football: Linebacker Travion Barnes One of FBS' Best Tacklers After 6 Games
Through six games, linebacker Travion Barnes looks like the biggest pickup of the offseason for FIU. After posting 124 total tackles 11.3 tackles for loss and four sacks in two seasons at Georgia Military College, the Apopka High School product returned home to Florida with head coach Mike MacIntyre and the Panthers.
This season, Barnes has 70 total tackles (39 solo/31 assisted), seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He is first in Conference USA in total and solo tackles, but second in the country in both those stats as well. He also leads the conference in tackles for loss.
In the Panthers homecoming game against Monmouth, he picked off their quarterback and returned it back for 85-yards, the longest interception this season and in program history.
On Tuesday night against the Liberty Flames, Barnes posted a career high 16 total tackles (seven solo/nine assisted) along with a career-high two sacks and three tackles for loss.
The junior linebacker will look to keep his momentum going next Wednesday when FIU heads to El Paso to take on the UTEP Miners. The 2-3 Panthers will be looking for their second win in CUSA play this season. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
