FIU Football: Nazeviah Burris Out For Season
MIAMI, FL - Following the Panthers 34-13 win over the New Mexico State Aggies, FIU head coach announced that graduate student wide receiver Nazeviah Burris has suffered a torn labrum and will miss the remainder of the season.
"He had hurt it earlier and it kept popping out," said FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre. "We decided we had to go ahead and operate on it."
Burris, a transfer from Stetson had played in every single game up until FIU win over New Mexico State this week. He finished his season with 22 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown.
Although Burris is a graduate student, does have two more years of eligibility remaining. The expectation is that he will go for his masters here at FIU while playing for the Panthers in 2025 and 2026.
Stepping in Burris' place will be junior Ross Fournet who saw action in 11 games last season. This season, Fournet has five receptions for 92 yards.
FIU will now go into a long break which will lead them to a conference clash against Jacksonville State on Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 PM ET.
