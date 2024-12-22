FIU Football: Panthers Receive Commitment From 2025 Texas Tight End
The first high school commitment for Willie Simmons at FIU will come from tight end Jackson Verdugo. The 6'4," 235-pounder will have an opportunity to play right away given the current state of the position group.
Through three high school seasons, Verdugo hauled in 141 receptions for 1,981 yards and 22 touchdowns. His best season was his sophomore season where he caught 57 passes for 918 yards and seven touchdowns.
Verdugo was originally committed to the Charlotte 49ers, but due to a coaching change, the Texas native decommitted. He received 24 offers, including FIU. He commmitted to the Panthers after taking a visit on December 18.
What stands out is the versatility of the College Station High School product. Along with playing tight end, he's seen some time at receiver, which allows him to be used in a variety of different packages and schemes.
Verdugo received a three-star rating from 247Sports, who rated him the #133 tight end in the nation.
