FIU Football Transfer Etienne Looking Forward To Playing In Front Of Home Crowd
MIAMI, FL - Of the 14 new transfers for FIU football, safety Websley Etienne was one of Willie Simmons' biggest gets.
After a three-year stint at Arkansas State, the Fort Lauderdale native is back in his home state and excited to perform in front of his hometown crowd.
"First thing [Simmons] said was 'come turn the crib up.' Let's make the 305 great and that was his main selling point," said Etienne. "He just kept telling me 'Let's do it. Like, come on. I'm bringing other guys in. I'm bringing that d-line. I'm bringing linebackers in. I need you in the back end.' So that's what made it happen."
In 2024, Etienne posted 56 total tackles (35 solo/21 assisted), two tackles for loss and two interceptions for the Red Wolves. With two starting safety spots open, he believes he has a chance to start in FIU's season opener.
"That was also a big role of me coming here," said Etienne. "The room is stacked. It's a lot of good guys in there. Seeing a lot of guys in there, but I just want to focus on anything I can do. Anything I can control, just give me the best opportunity to be on the field and I feel like if I do that, I can control what I can control and I'll be on that field."
One fun fact regarding Etienne is that he has a YouTube channel with one of his closest friends called "Beyond Reality." He began the channel at the age of 13 and did it to document his journey to the NFL.
"A lot of people that are in the NFL now never did that. They don't have clips from like really vlogging personal clips from when they were young, so I want to be the first to do it."