FIU Football: Travion Barnes Named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week
On Monday, Conference USA announced that junior linebacker Travion Barnes had earned Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week. This marks Barnes' first-ever conference award.
On Saturday, Barnes led the FIU defense with 14 total tackles (six solo/eight assisted) with two tackles for loss and was credited for half a sack. He leads the team with 54 total tackles. Barnes also was part of the Panthers' first-half shutout Saturday in a win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Barnes is first in CUSA total tackles and solo tackles and is sixth in sacks. Amongst the country, Barnes is third in solo tackles and fourth in total tackles.
Barnes became the second FIU player this year to earn Conference USA Player of the Week honors. Keyone Jenkins was named offensive player of the week following the Panthers win over Central Michigan.
Sam Houston quarterback Hunter Watson was named Offensive Player of the Week and kicker Christian Pavon was named Special Teams Player of the Week.
FIU is currently on a bye-week and will take on the Liberty Flames on Tuesday, October eighth at 7:00 PM. The game can be streamed on CBS Sports Network.
