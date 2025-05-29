FIU Football: TV Designations And Times Released For 2025 Season
On Thursday, Conference USA announced every team's TV designation and kickoff times.
The FIU Panthers' schedule will feature six national TV games: one on the Big Ten Network, three on CBS Sports Network and two on ESPNU.
FIU will kick their season off at home against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. That game will be aired on ESPN+ with a 7:00 p.m. start time on ESPNU.
For a second straight year, FIU will take on a Big Ten school. This time, the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon on the Big Ten Network. The last time these two teams faced off against each other, FIU fell by a final score of 59-0, which was Mario Cristobal's first game as head coach at FIU. If Penn State is the number one-ranked team in the country, it would mark the first time since 2009 that FIU will faces a No. 1 team.
Once again, the Shula Bowl matchup against Florida Atlantic will air on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. This will mark the 23rd edition of the rivalry. The Owls have won the past seven matchups, with FIU last winning in 2016. FIU fell in Boca Raton last season by a final score of 38-20.
FIU's CUSA opener will take place on Saturday, September 20 at 6:00 p.m. against the Delaware Blue Hens. This game is currently listed on ESPN Platforms, meaning no designation on that game has been placed.
The following games have not been assigned a specific ESPN platform: Delaware (6:00 p.m.), Middle Tennessee State (3:00 p.m.), Liberty (5:00 p.m.) and Sam Houston State (1:00 p.m.).
CBS Sports will air the following games: @ UConn (3:30 p.m.), @ Missouri State 8:00 p.m., vs. Jax State (3:30 p.m.).
The latest game of the Panthers' season will be during the midweek CUSA stretch of the season on Tuesday, October 14 against Western Kentucky and Wednesday, October 29 against Missouri State, both games at 8:00 pm on the road.