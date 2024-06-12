FIU Football: WR Dean Patterson Prepared For Bigger Role in 2024
As the FIU Panthers wrapped spring practice and moved into the next phase of their preparations for the 2024 season, G5 Football Daily was able to speak to wide receiver Dean Patterson.
Last season, Patterson hauled in 28 receptions for 423 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.1 yards per reception. He finished fourth in receptions and second in receiving yards amongst the team this past season. Patterson also made all-conference second team as a punt returner.
Patterson now has to fill the void that Kris Mitchell left after transferring to Notre Dame. However, the Panthers' newest wide receiver one believes there's no pressure on him.
"I don't really look into it like that," said Patterson. "I've always been known just to kind of play my game. What Kris Mitchell did here was phenomenal. That's obviously the standard. But coming here, I want to do me, man. All respect to Kris obviously, but I want to I want to do me."
Last season, rising sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins often found Patterson when he needed to make a big play. The Panthers' receiver has been on record calling Jenkins a "magician." In 2024, their connection will be crucial and Patterson is excited to see how Jenkins evolves in year two.
"He was phenomenal," said Petterson. "Now obviously with with him being a true freshman, he's gonna have to mature a little bit which is fine and which is gonna come with the experience. Knowing Keyone, that's something that he's gonna do. He's a gamer and he knows how to handle things professionally. I'm really excited for him in year two."
Although Patterson may hold the most playing experience in the wide receiver room, he isn't the only player who made a big impact in 2023. Eric Rivers hauled in 32 receptions for 370 yards. With a group of Luby Maurice Jr., tight end Rocky Beers and new transfers, the passing offense is taking a strong in 2024. As a group, they've set themselves a standard.
"Every year we see a goal and we want to surpass it," said Patterson. "We want to be better than we were last year. We had a guy with 15 catches, okay, he needs to get 30 catches, but you got to get this many yards. I feel like everybody we all got our individual goals."
Dean Patterson and the FIU Panthers will take on the Indiana Hoosiers in week one on August 31 at 3:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. It will be the Panthers' first nationally televised game of the season.