FIU Linebacker Reggie Peterson To Enter The Transfer Portal
Following the FIU Panthers' win over Middle Tennessee, On3's Pete Nakos reported that linebacker Reggie Peterson will be entering the transfer portal. G5 Football Daily can confrim the report.
Peterson appeared in only one game with FIU in 2024 before stepping away from the team.
In 2023, Peterson finished the season with 104 total tackles (53 solo/51 assisted) with eight tackles for loss, one interceptions and 3.5 sacks. He finished second on the team and sixth in Conference USA in total tackles.
Just a couple days after FIU suffered a season opening loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, where Peterson posted only one total tackle, he decided to step away from the game. On November 21, Peterson came out on social media citing head coach Mike MacIntyre's treatment of him and other players as the reason he left the program.
Peterson will finish his FIU career with 139 total tackles (66 solo/73 assisted) with ten tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in 38 games played. Peterson joined FIU in 2020 under former head coach Butch Davis as a walk-on. In 2021, he earned a scholarship.
The winter transfer portal opens December 9-28.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Army Football Will Host AAC Championship Game After Win Over UTSA
Louisiana Clinch Sun Belt West Division Thanks To South Alabama Loss
TAKEAWAYS: #11 Boise State Overpowers Oregon State 34-18 To End Regular Season