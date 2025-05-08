FIU Quarterback Chayden Peery Enters Transfer Portal
Cayden Peery is entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. He appeared in one game for the FIU Panthers last season.
Peery, a former three-star quarterback from Sierra Canyon High School, had 25 offers coming out of high school in the class of 2021. He committed to Georgia Tech and after just one season, he entered the transfer portal, choosing the junior college route, going to College of the Canyons.
After some time at the JUCO level, Peery joined FIU and didn't appear in a game for the 2023 season. In 2024, Peery entered in the Panthers 10-7 loss to the Sam Houston State Bearkats. He completed seven passes for 58 yards and one touchdown.
This offseason, FIU fired head coach Mike MacIntyre and went with Duke running backs coach Willie Simmons to become the new head coach.
The new staff alswo brought in new quarterbacks in Holy Cross transfer Joe Pesansky and incoming freshman Christian Langford. Redshirt freshman Clayton Dees saw plenty of reps with the second team during spring practice and Keyone Jenkins will likely be the Panthers starting quarterback.
At the moment the quarterback room will have five total quarterbacks: Jenkins, Pesansky, Dees, Langford and Zachary Waters.