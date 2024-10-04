FIU Reveals Second Edition of Vice Uniforms For 2024
On Wednesday night, FIU released a teaser photo revealing that the second edition of the Miami Vice uniforms. 24 hours later, Keyone Jenkins, Eddie Walls III, Jamal Potts and Dean Patterson all rocked the new ViceU uniforms to show to the entire world. The uniforms will debut on October 22nd against Sam Houston State on ESPNU.
These jerseys are inspired by the Miami Vice show which aired from 1984-89 on NBC. A big part of the show was the vibrant colors which are displayed on the jersey and then in the reveal video, the music from the show itself is played. The show put Miami on the pop culture map in some ways, and now these jerseys have put FIU on the map as well.
The boat featured in the video is a 42-foot Cigarette Aurora model. The boat is currently available for purchase at $1.5M and it can be bought from Florida Yachts International.
This marks the third edition of FIU's annual Vice Game The first were just the helmets and the field in 2022, last season FIU went with black vice jerseys and in 2024, FIU is going with the white, blue and hot pink color. The field has seen some small changes throughout the year, but the 2024 edition is still yet to be revealed.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 6
Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Has Fourth-Best Heisman Odds After Week 5
FIU Football: Kicker Alejandro Prado Taking On An Unexpected Role