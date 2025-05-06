FIU Transfer Defensive Tackle Jamarrion Solomon Visiting CUSA Rival
Former Florida International defensive tackle Jamarrion Solomon is set to visit Conference USA foe Sam Houston State this week, as first reported by Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.
Solomon is ranked as 247Sports’ No. 8-ranked player available in the transfer portal.
Last season, Solomon recorded 20 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 12 contests.
The 5-foot-11, 267-pounder has also garnered interest from Idaho and Missouri State, was the team’s third-highest graded defensive player, per Pro Football Focus – trailing only defensive back Brian Blades III and EDGE Eddie Walls, the latter of which also entered the portal.
FIU has been one of the hardest hit Group of Five programs by the transfer portal was created in October of 2018.
Since the 2019 offseason, the Panthers have lost 44 players to other G5 programs or Power Four teams – with nearly all of them being players who started or were projected starters for the team.
FIU is coming off a 4-8 record under former head coach Mike MacIntyre, who was relieved of his duties after three 4-8 seasons at the helm.
Willie Simmons enters his first campaign with the team, looking to put the Panthers back in a bowl game for the first time since 2019, when then-head coach Butch Davis guided the team to an appearance in the Camellia Bowl.