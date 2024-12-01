FIU Wide Receiver Eric Rivers To Enter Transfer Portal
Florida International University wide receiver Eric Rivers will enter the transfer portal. This announcement comes off the heels of Rivers breaking the school record for most receiving yards in a single season and ended the season with 12 receiving touchdowns, breaking the program record for most in a single season.
The Panthers junior wide receiver ended the season leading Conference USA in receiving yards and touchdowns. This now marks back-to-back seasons that FIU has the conference's leader in receiving yards.
Rivers was a transfer out of Memphis who made the transition from cornerback to wide receiver. In his first year with the Panthers, Rivers hauled in 32 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, the Panthers wideout became the top receiver and hauled in 62 receptions for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In the Panthers' week ten win over New Mexico State, Rivers had 294 receiving yards, which marks the most in a single game for an FIU Panther. Prior to Rivers breaking the record, Kris Mitchell, Tyrese Chambers and T.Y. Hilton all were tied at the top with 201 receiving yards.
This also marks back-to-back years that a 1,000-yard receiver will enter the transfer portal for FIU. Kris Mitchell, who transferred to Notre Dame entered the portal after setting the record for most receiving yards in school history with 1,118 yards.
The expectation is that Rivers will be one of the top transfer portal wide receivers on the market. He should receive plenty of interest from power conference opponents.
