Former UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel Hired By Illinois As Senior Offensive Assistant
The University of Illinois football program announced Monday the hiring of Dana Dimel as a senior offensive assistant. Dimel joins Brett Bielema's staff after six seasons as the head coach of the UTEP Miners.
From 2018 to 2023, Dimel had a 20-49 record as the head coach of the Miners.
"My family and I are very much looking forward to joining Coach Bielema," Dimel said in a press release posted by Illinois. "He is an outstanding football coach and leader and I have always admired how his teams play the game. We can't wait to start working with the talented staff to help the program and players reach high levels of success."
Dimel's resume also includes stints as the head coach at Wyoming (1997-1999) and Houston (2000-2002). His combined record as a head coach is 50-88. He was, however, a highly successful offensive coordinator at Kansas State from 2011 to 2017, helping the Wildcats to 61 wins in that span.
UTEP replaced Dimel with former Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden this offseason. Walden's debut game as the head coach of the Miners will come August 31 at Nebraska.