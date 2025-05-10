Lane Kiffin's Son, Knox, Offered By Multiple Group Of Five Teams
On Wednesday, class of 2028 quarterback Knox Kiffin, son of current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, received an offer from FIU along with Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Sacramento State, Murray State and most recently, SMU.
Kiffin is set to begin his sophomore season at Oxford High School. He's coming off a season where he played in three games, completing three passes for 19 yards and threw one interception at California's Palos Verdes High.
He also played in six junior varsity games for Palos Verdes where he threw 13 touchdowns.
Going into this upcoming season, Kiffin now stands at 6'2. He will reportedly arrive in Oxford on June 2 to begin his training. It isn't certain wether he will be the starting quarterback, but he reportedly hasn't had that conversation with the coaching staff.
Due to his namesake and high ceiling, Kiffin will likely be a highly touted signing wherever he ends up in three years.