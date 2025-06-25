Liberty Football Boasts Most Players on Phil Steele Preseason All-CUSA List
Ahead of the 2025 college football season, expectations are mixed for Jamey Chadwell and the Liberty Flames. However, Phil Steele believes that they have the many of the best overall players in the conference, featuring 17 selections on the preseason magazine's All-Conference teams this month.
First Team: C Aaron Fenimore, OG Jack Tucker, DE CJ Bazile, DT Bryce Dixon, LB Joseph Carter and S Brylan Green
Last season, Liberty had the third-best total defense in Conference USA. Rightfully so, most of their first team selections come from the defensive side of the ball.
Bazile, a returner, posted 54 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks in 12 games played. Going into the 2024 season, Bazile was seen as the Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year, but disappointed in what was an up and down year for the Flames. Bazile should be one of the top defensive players in the conference, hoping for a bounce back season.
Dixon is coming off a season where he posted 33 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. Linebacker Joseph Carter stepped up for the Flames, posting 88 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Safety Brylan Green in ten games had 32 total tackles. In 2023, Green had five interceptions, which led the conference.
The two offensive players to make the first team were center Aaron Fenimore and guard Jack Tucker, who both started all 12 games for the Flames.
Second Team: OG Harrison Hayes, PR Brylan Green and LS Ryan Manis
Guard Harrison Hayes made 12 starts for the Flames last season. On the special teams side, punt returner Brylan Green cracked the list, averaging 13.6 yards per return and overall, posted 122 return yards. Long snapper Ryan Manis has been with the program since 2023, but made 12 starts in 2024.
Third Team: WR Elijah Canion, CB Christian Bodnar, P Max Morgan and KR Julian Gray
Canion hauled in 25 receptions for 354 yards and three touchdowns in his first season for Liberty. He spent the previous two years at Purdue, and before that, two years at Auburn.
Bodnar, who is a sophomore, posted 13 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
Punter Max Morgan had 1,822 punting yards this past season and kick returner Julian Gray had returned 17 kicks for a total of 348 yards.
Fourth Team: QB Ethan Vasko, RB Julian Gray, LB Aidan Vaughn and S A’Khori Jones
Vasko, a transfer from Costal Carolina is familiar with Chadwell and his offense. Last season, Vasko completed 148 passes for 2,110 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Expect the Flames to be a more pass-heavy offense under Vasko.
Gray ran for only 62 yards and one touchdown last season. With the departure of Quinton Cooley, expect Gray to be used more on the offensive side of the ball.
Vaughan posted 16 total tackles and one pass breeakup while Jones had 53 total tackles and five tackles for loss in 12 games played.