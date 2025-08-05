Meet The FIU Cornerback That Nobody Is Talking About...Yet
MIAMI, FL - FIU defensive back Ashton Levells is going into his second year with the Panthers after starting his career at Butler Community College.
During spring camp of 2024, Levells tore his ACL, ending his season and burning a redshirt year.
Despite the program's change at head coach, one name who did stick around was cornerbacks coach Anthony Gaitor, who is currently the Panthers' cornerbacks coach.
"(Gaitor) has been an absolute blessing to me," Levells said. "Coming off the ACL injury, he was there everyday with me in my corner telling me to take it one day at a time. With me just being back, I just see how much I missed his hands-on coaching, the player coach he is. He makes us better everyday, making us compete with one another, making us continue to keep our standard."
In his lone year at the JUCO level, Levells posted 24 total tackles (19 solo/five assisted), 2.7 tackles per game, two tackles for loss and one interception. He is in place to be A starting cornerback along with Brian Blades II in 2025.
Willie Simmons wanted to make practices a lot more competitive and bring the fun back to football. "Fun" is one of Simmons' seven F' that he uses to motivate his players.
"Compared to the past staff, it's just a lot more sense of urgency," Levells said. "The guys just feel like they're having more fun. It's more fun being around the guys. It felt like a job last year, everybody coming in moping around. But since coach Simmons has been here, everybody wants to come in and glad to do their job everyday."
One key word throughout the spring, summer and now the fall has been "competitiveness." Willie Simmons and his coaching staff are instilling a competitive nature to every workout, OTA and practice period. It's fair to say that the players love it.
"It's daily," Levells said with a smile. "Everything we do, it's a compettition. We go to the weight room, we lift weights, it's competitive. Everything we do here is just preach competitiveness. A lot of guys here want to play at the next level and at the next level, everyone competes. Everyone here daily knows that they've gotta come out here and compete."
Although the running back room may be the deepest position group, the cornerback room isn't too far off. The return of Brian Blades II was huge, then there is Victor Evans III who quietly made a name for himself last season. Arizona transfer Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, also known as "G7," has been a name to watch early on in the fall. Then there's Levells, a returner many forgot about given his injury, but already catching the eyes of the coaching staff.
"It's a deep room," Levells said. "I feel like any one of us can go out there and play the whole game. I feel like we have really good depth in our room. Everyone can go out there and take on an opposing team's top receiver."
Levells is setting his expectations high going into his first season actually playing regular season games for FIU, noting he wants to be first team all-conference, Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, post five-six interceptions and make sure that he is present in the run game, making an impact there. FIU ranked fourth in pass defense and seventh in rush defense amongst the conference in 2024.
FIU kicks their season off against the Bethune-Cookman WildCats on Friday, August 29 at 7:00 pm on ESPN+.