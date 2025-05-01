Middle Tennessee Adds Michigan Two-Way Player Amorion Walker
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have added Michigan Wolverines transfer Amorion Walker to their roster for the 2025 football season. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining,
Walker saw time both as a defensive back and a wide receiver for Michigan over the previous three years. MTSU's roster lists Walker at 6'3" and 182 pounds.
Originally a three-star recruit (247Sports) from Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Walker initially committed to Notre Dame, but eventually signed with Michigan in the class of 2022. He briefly transferred to Ole Miss in the spring of 2024, but moved back to Michigan prior to the 2024 season.
Walker appeared in 15 total games for the Wolverines over three seasons. On offense, Walker caught four passes for a total of 38 yards. Defensively, he made three tackles with one tackle for a loss and a pass breakup.
Walker's length and skill set make him a particularly intriguing add for Derek Mason's program. MTSU went 3-9 in 2024, Mason's first season as head coach.
Should Middle Tennessee utilize Walker on both sides of the ball? Last season's Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter at Colorado proves it can be done with positive results.