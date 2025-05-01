G5 Football Daily

Middle Tennessee Adds Michigan Two-Way Player Amorion Walker

Joe Londergan

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Amorion Walker (1) on the field during the Michigan scrimmage on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Umspring 040123 Kd3419
Michigan Wolverines defensive back Amorion Walker (1) on the field during the Michigan scrimmage on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Umspring 040123 Kd3419 / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have added Michigan Wolverines transfer Amorion Walker to their roster for the 2025 football season. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining,

Walker saw time both as a defensive back and a wide receiver for Michigan over the previous three years. MTSU's roster lists Walker at 6'3" and 182 pounds.

Originally a three-star recruit (247Sports) from Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Walker initially committed to Notre Dame, but eventually signed with Michigan in the class of 2022. He briefly transferred to Ole Miss in the spring of 2024, but moved back to Michigan prior to the 2024 season.

Walker appeared in 15 total games for the Wolverines over three seasons. On offense, Walker caught four passes for a total of 38 yards. Defensively, he made three tackles with one tackle for a loss and a pass breakup.

Walker's length and skill set make him a particularly intriguing add for Derek Mason's program. MTSU went 3-9 in 2024, Mason's first season as head coach.

Should Middle Tennessee utilize Walker on both sides of the ball? Last season's Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter at Colorado proves it can be done with positive results.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/CUSA