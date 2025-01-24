Missouri State Adds Several Notable Transfers Ahead of First CUSA Football Season
The Missouri State Bears are one of two teams entering Conference USA this season, alongside the Delaware Blue Hens. After a successful final season at the FCS level, going 8-4, the Bears look to ride that momentum into the FBS level under head coach Ryan Beard. Through the transfer portal, the Bears have already improved their team with a few key additions.
Running back Shomari Lawrence, who began his career at South Dakota, transferred to Florida International prior to the 2023 campaign. In his first season at FIU, Lawrence rushed for 566 yards and four touchdowns. In his second season, Lawrence only played in eight games due to the crowded backfield and was limited to 177 yards and a touchdown.
Bears' senior running back Jacardia Wright ran for 888 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns last season. It stands to reason that Lawrence will have to share the backfield with him.
On defense, transferring in from Oregon State is edge rusher DJ Wesolak, who played his high school football in Boonville, Missouri. Wesolak played in three games this past season, posting two total tackles (one solo/one assisted). In his career, he's played in eight career games, beginning at Missouri where in five games, he didn't record a tackle. The Bears also added Charlotte safety Maguire Neal, who was a freshman all-conference honoree in Conference USA in 2022.
Wide receiver Isaiah McMorris is coming from Nebraska where he only appeared in one game and used his redshirt in his freshman campaign. Back in his high school days, McMorris caught 44 passes for 576 yards and eight touchdowns in just eight games during his senior season.
Beard's offense will also have the benefit of receiver Ronnel Johnson, who was the Pioneer Football League's Rookie of the Year at Stetson in 2023. In 2024, he caught 40 passes for 513 yards and three touchdowns.
Adding to the Bears' offensive line are Ebubedike Nnabugwu of Delaware State and UNLV's Matthew Greene.
Although quarterback Jacob Clark will return for the 2025 season, Missouri State brought in Eastern Michigan quarterback Drew Viotto. Prior to his time at Eastern Michigan, he was with PJ Fleck at Minnesota. He only appeared in one game this past season.
