New Mexico State Football Continue Roster Rebuild With Two Power-Conference Transfers
With multiple questions entering the 2024 season, Tony Sanchez and the New Mexico State Aggies received commitments from two players with power conference expereince on Friday. Those commitments came from quarterback Santino Marucci and wide receiver Latrell Neville.
Marucci, a transfer from Wake Forrest with two years of eligibility remaining, enters an Aggies quarterback room that has senior Deuce Hogan, the Kentucky transfer, followed by a few sophomores and juniors with minimal experience.
Bringing in Marucci is an interesting decision. If the plan is to have Marucci back up Hogan throughout the season and then play in 2025, that would make sense, but having a backup quarterback with Power Four experience is certainly an advantage you’d like to have.
Neville, formerly of the University of Nebraska, has yet to see the field. After the 2021 season, the newest Aggie transferred to North Texas where he played every game in 2022, but did not record any stats. After unsuccessful stints at the Power Four and Group of Five level, Neville went the JUCO route where he ended up playing seven games with 11 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown for Jones College.
With the departure of Jonathan Brady, it opens the possibility of Neville to really make a name for himself. The only downside of being a wide receiver in this Aggies' offense is that it’s very run-heavy, but that might change to some degree under Sanchez.
Within the last week, the Aggies have brought in three Power Four transfers. Sanchez, who has a lot to rebuild following the amount of outgoing players this offseason, is off to a strong start by bringing in a handful of players who will could have high upsides in 2024.