RECRUITING: Miami Central Running Back Jayden Ford Commits To FIU
This week, three-star running back out of Miami Central, Jayden Ford, announced his commitment to Florida International. This marks FIU's second running back commitment to the class of 2026. The first was Justin Compere from Miami Gardens.
Following Ford's commitment announcement, FIU head coach Willie Simmons said the following on X: "Listen to me when I tell you that big things are happening here at FIU!!! Make that another commitment for the good guys in Biscayne!!!"
In his two seasons at Miami Central, Ford has rushed for 910 yards, 12 touchdowns and averages 47.9 yards per game. In his junior season, Ford ran for 315 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games played.
Per 247Sports, Ford is ranked the No. 66 running back in the class of 2026 and the No. 138 player out of the state of Florida. He held 16 offers (FIU included) with four of them coming from power conference schools and beating out in-state schools such at Florida Atlantic, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M.
Recruiting-wise, this will mark back-to-back years that FIU brings in a player from Miami Central. Incoming freshman offensive lineman Jeramy Smith signed in the class of 2025.
Per 247Sports, FIU currently has the second-best recruiting class in Conference USA for 2026. FIU currently has seven players committed to their program, with six of them coming from the state of Florida.