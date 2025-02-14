REPORT: Maryland Defensive Coordinator Brian Williams Leaving For Jacksonville State
Jacksonville State football is on the verge of adding a Power Four assistant to the team’s staff. Maryland defensive coordinator Brian Williams is set to join the Gamecocks’ staff in the same capacity, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.
The veteran assistant has spent the last six seasons with the Terrapins, joining the program in 2019 as outside linebackers coach before eventually being named co-Defensive Coordinator in 2021. The following season, Williams was named as the sole DC while retaining his responsibilities as defensive line coach.
Before Maryland, Williams spent three seasons at the Group of Five level, serving as linebackers coach at UAB from 2016-2018.
The move would reunite Williams with current Jacksonville State head coach Charles Kelly, as both men were on the same staff for the 2014 season at Florida State where Kelly was the defensive coordinator and Williams was an analyst.
Maryland’s best statistical season under Williams came in 2023,when the Terps allowed just 22.5 points per game, the fewest number since 2010.
Williams also led six defenders to All-Big Ten honors for the most for the Terrapins since 2014 in defensive backs Tarheeb Still, Beau Brade and Ja'Quan Sheppard, defensive lineman Quashon Fuller, and linebackers Ruben Hyppolite II and Jaishawn Barham.
