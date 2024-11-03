TAKEAWAYS: Middle Tennessee State Holds Off UTEP In Saturday CUSA Clash
Going into Saturday's game, Middle Tennessee State were underdogs against a UTEP team that seemed to finally be finding an identity late in the year. Led by Nick Vattiato and Myles Butler, the Blue Raiders won by a final score of 20-13 on Saturday in El Paso.
JP Pickles Makes First Collegiate Start
With injuries to both Skyler Locklear and Cade McConnell, head coach Scotty Walden had to call on freshman JP Pickles to make his first collegiate start on Saturday.
Pickles went on to finish the game completing 18 passes for 145 yards and an interception. He led the Miners all the way down to the red zone on the final possession, but it wouldn't be enough as a pass intended for Trey Goodman was incomplete as the clock expired on the final play.
With Sklyer Locklear done for the season and the status of Cade McConnell unknown, Pickles may be the Miners' quarterback for the remainder of the season.
Career Game For Myles Butler
Middle Tennessee State wide receiver Myles Butler had his first 100-yard game of the season and his first at the FBS level. The transfer out of Central Arkansas had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.
Nick Vattiato Making Strong Case For Top QB In Conference USA
It's hard to make this statement when you are now 3-6 on the season, but what the MTSU quarterback has been able to do is impressive. He finished the game completing 21 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran in for the game winning touchdown from the one-yard line.
Miners Limit The Run
This was certainly an awkward matchup. Going into the game, Middle Tennessee had the worst rush offense in Conference USA, but UTEP has struggled to stop the run, ranking sixth in rush defense. On Saturday, the Miners came out on top in that battle, limiting MTSU to only 94 rushing yards.
Leading the way for the Miners were linebackers Nate Dyman and Dorian Hopkins. Dyman had 13 total tackles (four solo/11 assisted) and Hopkins had 13 total tackles (11 solo/2 assisted) along with a sack and two tackles for loss.
What's Next?
With the win, Middle Tennessee State improves to 3-6 on the season and 2-3 in conference play. They will welcome the Liberty Flames on Saturday, November 9. As for UTEP, they drop to 1-8 on the season and 1-5 in conference play. They welcome the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, November 9.
