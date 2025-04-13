Top-100 Quarterback Recruit Commits To Louisiana Tech For 2026
Louisiana Tech picked up their first commitment of the 2026 recruiting class this week. Quarterback Brady Vodicka of Colorado's Cherry Creek High School announced his intention to join the Bulldogs in a statement posted to X.
"I am extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Louisiana Tech University‼Thank you @coachtf and @SCumbie_LaTech and the rest of the @LATechFB staff for your honesty and belief in me both on and off the field," Vodicka said. "I want to thank all of my family for being by my side through all of the ups and downs, the wins and the losses. You’ve supported my dream since day one, and your sacrifices never went unnoticed. To all of my coaches and personal trainers, your time, energy, and constant push for greatness have molded me into the athlete I am today. I am very excited for what the future holds, and I cannot wait to represent the Bulldogs, and continue to grow as an athlete and a person."
In 2024, Vodicka led Cherry Creek to the Colorado state 5A title, throwing for 2785 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 64.2% completion rate and four interceptions.
247Sports listed Vodicka at 6'1" and 215 pounds. The site also ranked him as a three-star recruit, the No. 86 quarterback in the nation for 2026, and the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Colorado.
Vodicka committed to Louisiana Tech over offers from Incarnate Word, Marshall, North Dakota, UNLV, and Washington State.
Watch some of Vodicka's high school highlights here.