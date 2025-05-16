Top 5 Conference USA Quarterbacks to Watch in 2025
The 2025 Conference USA football season will bring plenty of fresh faces under center. With the additions of Missouri State and Delaware, along with a wave of quarterback transfers across the league, several teams will feature new signal-callers. Here’s a look at some of the top names to watch—both familiar and new to the conference.
Keyone Jenkins | 6’0, 195 | Junior | FIU
Keyone Jenkins enters the 2025 season coming off his best year yet as the Panthers' starter. Despite FIU finishing 4–8 for the third straight season and parting ways with head coach Mike MacIntyre, Jenkins ranked second in Conference USA in touchdown passes (22) and third in passing yards (2,557). Not only was he productive, but also efficient—completing 62% of his passes and throwing just 8 interceptions. After MacIntyre’s firing on December 2, 2024, Jenkins entered the transfer portal. While he drew some interest, the hiring of new head coach Willie Simmons led him to withdraw and remain in South Florida for another season. On film, Jenkins excels in the vertical passing game, showing a knack for placing throws perfectly downfield. He also poses a threat outside the pocket, capable of making plays both as a runner and as a passer on the move.
Jacob Clark | 6’5, 220 | Senior | Missouri State (Previous School: Minnesota)
Jacob Clark began his career at Minnesota, appearing in just one game over three seasons with the Golden Gophers. His first year at Missouri State was spent as a backup, and his second was cut short by injury after four starts. But 2024 marked a turning point—Clark delivered what may be the best season ever by a Missouri State quarterback. He broke several single-season school records, including passing yards (3,604), completions (262), and touchdowns (26). He also led the Missouri Valley Conference in passing yards, passing yards per game, completions per game, and total offense. As Missouri State makes the jump to the FBS and into Conference USA, the Bears should feel very confident in their quarterback situation. Clark excels from the pocket, using his size to stand tall and work through progressions while delivering throws with velocity—especially in the intermediate game. While not a traditional dual-threat given his size, he’s more than capable of escaping pressure, picking up yards with his legs, or making accurate throws on the run.
Maverick McIvor | 6’2, 210 | Graduate Student | Western Kentucky (Previous School: Texas Tech / Abilene Christian)
Maverick McIvor heads to Bowling Green after a standout run as one of the FCS’ most prolific passers in 2024. After transferring from Texas Tech, McIvor spent three seasons at Abilene Christian, where he started every year and threw for 8,012 yards and 63 touchdowns against just 21 interceptions. In his final season, he led the Wildcats to the United Athletic Conference title game and a FCS playoff berth, ranking top ten nationally in multiple categories—fourth in passing yards (3,828), sixth in touchdown passes (30), and fourth in completions (312). He earned All-UAC First Team honors and was named Second Team All-American by FCS Football Central. McIvor can make every throw on the field from any platform—whether from a clean pocket, with pressure in his face, or while scrambling. He consistently delivers the ball regardless of circumstance.
Nicholas Vattiato | 6’0, 203 | Redshirt Senior | Middle Tennessee State
Nicholas Vattiato enters 2025 as the Blue Raiders' starter for a third straight season. Since 2023, he’s started every game, but he also made six starts between his true freshman and sophomore years—including a start in the 2021 Bahamas Bowl, where he was named Offensive MVP. After the 2024 season, Vattiato became just the second quarterback in MTSU history to record multiple 3,000-yard passing seasons. His wealth of experience will be key in helping the team rebound from a disappointing first year under head coach Derek Mason. Vattiato is as polished as they come—you can see his experience in his footwork, mechanics, and timing. He plays on schedule and shows a natural feel for the game, which is a big reason he earned playing time so early in Murfreesboro.
Hunter Watson | 6’3, 210 | Redshirt Senior | Sam Houston State (Previous School: Iowa Western CC / Arkansas-Monticello)
Hunter Watson came to Sam Houston State after beginning his career at Division II Arkansas-Monticello. After seeing limited playing time there, he transferred to Iowa Western CC, where he led the program to an NJCAA national championship and earned NJCAA Second Team All-America honors. In his first season as an FBS quarterback, Watson accounted for 17 total touchdowns and 2,258 total yards. His efforts were a major catalyst in leading the Bearkats to their first-ever bowl appearance—and an RL Carriers New Orleans Bowl victory. As a passer, Watson showed the ability to be effective in the RPO game and in plays that moved the pocket, such as play-action bootlegs and designed rollouts. On the ground, he has a strong feel for reading gap-scheme blocks and getting into space, where he can separate for big gains. He also provides value in short-yardage situations, using his frame to pick up tough yards when needed.