Week 10 - Middle Tennessee State @ UTEP: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
After both teams took some tough losses, they are looking to bounce back in a big way. The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders are fighting for their bowl lives, having to win the rest of their games to make the postseason. As for the Miners, they look to clinch win number two of the Scotty Walden era.
Here's what you need to know about the lone CUSA Saturday matchup this week.
Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) @ UTEP Miners (1-7, 1-4 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, November 2
Time: 3:30 PM ET // 2:30 PM CT
Location: Sun Bowl - El Paso, TX
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: WGNS 1450 AM/100.5 FM/101.9 FM – 93.3 FM/95.1 FM - TuneIn and 600 AM ESPN
Betting Line: UTEP -3 on FanDuel
Kelly Leading The Conference
Blue Raiders' wide receiver Omari Kelly has made a name for himself amongst the conference, leading with 779 receiving yards and 46 receptions. In their last game against Jax State, Kelly hauled in eight catches for 128 yards.
Toughest Challenge Yet Through The Air For MTSU
Led by quarterback Nicholas Vattiato, Middle Tennessee has the second best passing offense in Conference USA. Vattiato leads in passing yards, completions and average passing yards per game.
The Blue Raiders will have the tough task of facing the conference's fifth best passing defense. The UTEP Miners at one point were regarded as the best pass defense, but some recent struggles pushed them back. They are allowing 212.1 passing yards per game. Like it will for MTSU, this will be the Miners toughest task when it comes to stopping the pass.
Dorian Hopkins Continued Success
Hopkins, the Miners graduate student linebacker, has had himself a great season with 60 total tackles, fourth most in Conference USA and second in assisted tackles.
Westmoreland Waking up
After a tough start to the season, Miners defensive end Maurice Westmoreland has gotten it going, posting three total tackles and two sacks against Louisiana Tech this past week. On the season, Moreland has 27 total tackles (17 solo/10 assisted), six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He has the second most sacks in the conference.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 10
Rice Football Fires Head Coach Mike Bloomgren After 2-6 Start To 2024 Season
#24 Navy Doomed By 6 Turnovers in 51-14 Loss to #12 Notre Dame
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.